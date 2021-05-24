A Longview man has been arrested and charged in a Saturday shooting death, according to court documents.
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Monday on more than $350,000 in bonds on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana charge and failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information.
He also was held on a charge of possession of between 5 and 50 pounds of marijuana and bond forfeiture on a possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance charge out of Wichita County. Bond amounts on those two charges were not available Monday.
Longview police arrested Nguyen at about 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of N. Second Street.
At 11:17 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to that area in reference to gunshots heard.
Brantravious Williams, 21, of Longview was found dead with a gunshot wound inside the residence, police said.
“Officers located a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound and discovered another subject drove to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.
The death is the city's fourth homicide of the year.
On May 14, a Longview woman was arrested after a man was fatally shot during what police described as an argument that turned physical. Officers responded at 7:48 p.m. the previous day to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Pliler Precise Road in Longview, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found Chris Baker, 41, of Longview had been shot. Baker was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, police said. Police later learned that Baker had died.
At the scene, detectives spoke with Jeanne-Marie Minter, 36. She and Baker were involved in a “verbal argument that turned physical,” police said.
Minter told police she got away from Baker and went to another room where she got a firearm. She said she returned to the room with Baker where they continued to argue, and she shot him, according to police.
Minter remained Monday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
Police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident between these two parties.”
In February, a Longview man was found dead after a reported shooting in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road in the parking lot of HomeTown Inn & Suites, police said.
Police also said previously that it was unclear if the victim, identified as 27-year-old Rashad McCray, was targeted in the shooting.
And officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in Longview to a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the man, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .