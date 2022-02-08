A Longview man accused of fatally shooting a man he told police was his grandfather in 2019 was jailed again Monday on a murder charge with bond increased to $2.5 million.
Brendan Kyle Austin, 26, was booked into the Gregg County Jail following a hearing on a motion to revoke his bond based on claims he violated the conditions of his pretrial release almost 50 times between July and this past month.
The charge stems from an afternoon incident June 8, 2019, during which police said Austin shot another man near Pine Tree and Tenneryville roads in Longview. Police said the man who was shot sustained life-threatening injuries, and Austin was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Austin’s arrest, he turned himself in to police. The document shows Austin told a detective that he and Edward McBride, who he said was his grandfather, had “been in a heated argument” before Austin shot McBride with a revolver at the intersection.
Jail records show Austin was booked June 8, 2019, and released June 20 after posting bonds, which included $100,000 on the aggravated assault charge. The bond was later forfeited.
In November 2019, Austin was indicted on the aggravated assault/family violence charge in the shooting. Nearly a year later, in October 2020, he was indicted on a murder charge in McBride's death.
Austin was booked June 19, 2020, into the Gregg County Jail on several charges, including on the grand jury indictment of murder. He was released June 4, 2021, at which time online records show he posted $350,000 bond on the murder charge and was released with conditions including not to drink alcohol, to abide by a curfew and to wear a location monitor.
During his nearly year-long incarceration, Austin wrote a letter dated Jan. 25, 2021, to 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles in which he claims he is not guilty and has a good heart. He also pleads with the judge for mercy and a lower bond.
“I was an aspiring 23 yr (sic) business owner when I was chased down & attacked at a redlight by a drug addict who was specifically screaming, ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to (expletive) kill you (expletive)’ ” Austin wrote.
In the letter, he also writes that he has a 6-month-old son, “but I cannot be a father while sitting in jail wasting life that can be spent helping during the pandemic and being a father figure. My son was born while I was in jail and he is now crawling and sitting upon his own.”
He wrote that the past year had “been one that has turned fear, anger, and helplessness into utter humility” and that he hopes he will be freed from “restrictive bond conditions” to see and provide for his family.
“I understand the previous bond history and the importance of following the law which means abiding to rules no matter the opinion of morality behind them,” he wrote.
In a motion filed to revoke Austin’s bond and send him back to jail, the state documented 49 times when it says he violated the terms of release on bond. The violations include being late for curfew, his location monitor shutting down, moving without permission from pre-trail services, testing positive for alcohol after “drinking at the river with friends” and staying the night at places other than his home.
Following a hearing Monday, Austin was sent back to jail with bond set at $2.5 million. The murder case is set for a criminal status docket May 20 and trial July 18.