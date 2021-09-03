A Longview man was killed Wednesday night in a one-vehicle fiery crash in Gregg County.
John Stinson, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Sara Warren.
Troopers responded just before 9 p.m. to the crash on FM 2751 about 6 miles northeast of Longview, Warren said. A preliminary report shows Stinson was driving a vehicle south of FM 2751 when it went off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle struck a tree on the driver’s side and caught fire.
Stinson was taken to Bigham Mortuary in Longview.