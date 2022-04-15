A Longview man who told police he is an officer with the Cossacks motorcycle club has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the May 2020 pursuit and shooting death of a man in Smith County.
Jose Antonio Valenzuela, 33, entered a guilty plea Thursday to engaging in organized crime and was handed the sentence in the 114th District Court in Tyler, according to online records.
Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler, was found shot to death May 2, 2020, in the 16400 block of FM 850 in Chapel Hill after multiple shots were fired at his motorcycle while he was chased with a truck, police previously said.
Valenzuela, Jeffery Ryan Griffin, 30 of Hewitt, and Joshua Ray Tibbits, 29, of Waco, were indicted June 9 on organized crime charges in the death after their May 2020 arrests on murder charges.
The men were arrested after information led to a search warrant in Longview served by officers from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department and Texas Anti-Gang Unit East Texas.
Griffin and Tibbits were arrested in Waco. Valenzuela was arrested on Interstate 20 in Cisco.
An arrest affidavit shows the three suspects and the victim are members of the Cossacks motorcycle gang.
Security footage shows a truck following Edwards’ motorcycle just before he was shot, and witnesses heard gunshots, the affidavit states.
In an interview with detectives, Valenzuela said he was a Cossacks club member for years and is the regional sergeant at arms. He said he keeps all of his chapters in check and makes sure they’re abiding by the “original Cossack way,” according to the police documents.
The documents say several members of the Original Cossacks Motorcycle Club — including Tibbits and Griffin — had been at Valenzuela’s home before the shooting.
Griffin on Feb. 28 was sentenced to 22 years in prison, according to online jail records. Tibbits is set for a plea docket agreement April 22.