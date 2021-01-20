A 53-year-old Longview man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes involving anabolic steroids in the Eastern District of Texas, acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said Wednesday.
Tony Goss pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids and was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
According to information presented in court, Goss admitted to having about 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, about 4,192 grams of steroid powder and 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids at an office on Community Boulevard in Longview. Goss said he used mass marketing to distributing the drugs through an interactive computer service.
Goss also agreed to forfeit seven firearms, a pickup and $495,285.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.