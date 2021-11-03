A Longview man was jailed this week related to an “invasion” this past year at a home on Tammy Lynn Drive that involved occupants being held up at gunpoint.
Tiylor Jermaine Green, 20, was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery related to the incident. He was jailed Monday and released Tuesday on bonds totaling $10,000.
According to an arrest warrant and probable cause document, officers responded at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2020, to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Tammy Lynn Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found three people in the home. The trio told police that two men and a woman had forced their way into the residence. The three, they said, were wearing black clothing. One of the suspects, identified as Green, was wearing a red face mask and carrying a black AR-15, according to the documents. The occupants said Green demanded money from them.
One of the occupants ran to a bedroom and began loading two guns while the other two remained in the living room with the three suspects. Green is accused of taking cash and cards from one of the occupants.
Two of the occupants told police the rifle was pointed at their heads as the man yelled at them to not move and told the other person to come back into the room or “he was going to shoot them,” the documents show.
The man walked back into the living area and fired shots at the suspects ran outside toward a car. He told police one or more of the bullets struck Green, he believed, in the leg.
Green dropped the rife he was carrying onto the ground and kept running toward the car, documents show. A witness told police the car left the area “at a high rate of speed” after the shots were fired.
Police later responded to Longview Regional Medical center about someone who dropped off at the emergency room entrance after having been shot. Officers found Green with gunshot wounds to his left leg. Green denied having been on Tammy Lynn Drive, police said in court documents.
Blood was found about 180 feet from the scene of the shooting. Detectives collected it. The Texas DPS lab said it was a match to Green’s. An arrest warrant was signed Nov. 12.
Green was initially arrested Feb. 23 on the warrant and released five days later on $75,000 bond.
He was again arrested on the indictment warrants Monday. Arraignment is set for Nov. 19 in the 188th District Court.