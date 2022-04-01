A grand jury indicted a Longview man in the 2019 death of a man who was struck by a vehicle after stopping to direct traffic around a wreck on Loop 281.
Robert Dunn Pierce III, 40, was indicted on a charge of accident involving death in the Jan. 22, 2019, death of George Earnest Melton, 59, of Longview. Pierce was booked Monday into Gregg County Jail on the charge and released the following day on a $25,000 bond.
At the time of the crash, police said Melton had stopped to assist with traffic control on West Loop 281 after a crash in the area near Birdsong Street. He was struck by one vehicle and then another. Melton died at the scene.
The first vehicle that hit Melton left the scene without stopping, according to police, who released photos of the vehicle and asked the public’s help to find it.
Two days later, police said the vehicle was found in Hallsville. The driver was not arrested at the time.
According to the grand jury indictment, Pierce on Jan. 22, 2019, “did then and there intentionally and knowingly drive a vehicle that became involved in an accident that resulted in death to George Melton.”
According to the document, Pierce is accused of intentionally leaving the scene of the crash that killed Melton without giving his information and “without rendering reasonable assistance to George Melton when it was then apparent that George Melton was in need of medical treatment.”
According to online records, Pierce is scheduled for arraignment April 22.