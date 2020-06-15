A Longview man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash south of Lakeport.
A preliminary report shows that about 5:50 a.m. Jose Antonio Escamilla-Rodriguez, 31, was driving north on Texas 322 about 5 miles south of Lakeport in Rusk County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. For an unknown reason, his vehicle went off the road to the left and traveled into a ditch, where it hit a culvert and overturned.
Escamilla-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.