Ladadrian Deontae King, 26, cried at times and talked about being a member of Longview gang TYB before he was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for killing Henry England Williams in 2018.
A jury on Wednesday evening found King guilty of murder in the death of 32-year-old Williams, who was shot multiple times on his front porch on Sept. 29, 2018, and died on his way to the hospital.
King on Thursday took the stand during the punishment phase of the trial, crying off and on. He said he took responsibility for and respected the jury’s verdict of guilty. He then said he would not take responsibility for killing Williams.
“I didn’t murder nobody,” he said.
When his attorney Jeff Jackson questioned him, King talked about his difficult upbringing and what led him to join a gang.
King, who has several prior burglary convictions, said he is a member of the Throwed Young Ballers (TYB) gang in Longview and was identified as a founding member.
Assistant Gregg County District Attorney Todd Smith referred to testimony that King told police he was not a member of TYB. King, however, admitted to being a member on the stand.
“So, you’re a liar,” Smith said.
“You’re a liar, too,” King said to Smith.
After testimony, King went back to his seat in the 124th District courtroom but would not sit down.
“I don’t want to be here anymore,” he said.
King did sit after being asked several times to do so.
“This court knows better than anyone the plague they (TYB) have been on the community,” Smith said. “The amount of agg robberies, murders, things of that nature.”
Judge Alfonso Charles said that although a defendant has a right to decide whether or not to testify in court, King did not do himself any favors by speaking.
“He gets on the stand and tries to use magic works like ‘I take responsibility with the jury’ but then when asked point-blank is he guilty of murder and the cause of death of Henry Williams, ‘I ain’t no murderer,’” Charles said. “So, there is zero acceptance of responsibility.”
Charles said he considered many things when deciding on a sentence.
“The gang-related activity has to be considered,” Charles said during sentencing. “The TYB gang has been a scourge on Gregg County, Longview for many years. Trying to impose their own sense of justice. And it’s clear that Mr. King plays a major role.”
“Mr. Williams may not have been a perfect individual and activities, weather he was a drug dealer or not, is not punishable by the death penalty,” Charles said. “And certainly not up to the TYB gang to decide to impose.”
Williams’ sister Andrika Williams read a victim impact statement in court. She said she is still grieving the loss of her brother who was “a great father” and a “great dude.”
“I am praying for you,” she said to King.
On her way out of the courtroom, Andrika Williams said her brother is “resting peacefully.”
After sentencing, King made hand gestures toward the families. His family called out “I love you” as he walked up to the clerk to be fingerprinted and fill out paperwork.
Erik Ja Vonte Jefferson, 29, and Decharleston LaVaughn Stanley, 20, were also charged in Williams’ death.
Jefferson was booked Jan. 3, 2019, into the Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of murder and a charge of possession of between 3 and 28 grams of marijuana. Stanley pleaded guilty to the murder charge and three drug charges. He was sentenced Thursday morning to 20 years in prison.
King’s attorney Jeff Jackson asked for mercy as Stanley had been shown.
“Decharleston had the guts to stand up and take responsibility, you did not,” Charles said to King.
Jackson said King will pursue an appeal.