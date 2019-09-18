A Longview man who officials said operated the non-ambulance service Tiger EMS has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and more than $750,000 in restitution for health care fraud.
Joseph Valdie Kimble, 62, pleaded guilty on Sept. 11 before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced Wednesday in a press release.
Kimble’s plea was read during a Wednesday press conference in Dallas with Texas U.S. Attorneys and the Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, according to the release. During the press conference, officials announced that 58 people across four federal districts in Texas had been charged for suspected involvement in Medicare fraud schemes and networks of “pill mill” clinics resulting in $66 million in loss and 6.2 million pills. Of those charged, 16 were doctors or medical professionals, and 20 were charged for their role in diverting opioids.
According to information presented in court, Kimble operated Tiger EMS, which provides non-emergency ambulance service between skilled nursing centers and hospitals and dialysis centers.
Brown said in the release those providers may bill for services only if there is a documented medical need. He said Kimble disregarded medical necessity requirements and bill Medicare and Medicaid for ambulance services provided to patients for whom it was not medically necessary.
In addition to serving 30 months in federal prison, Kimble must pay $751,986.60 in restitution.