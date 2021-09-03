A Longview man driving a motorcycle with no lights on was killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.
Tommy Anderson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Sara Warren.
Troopers responded at about 9 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Texas 155 roughly a mile south of Winona, Warren said. A preliminary report shows a car was headed north on Texas 155 when Anderson was driving a motorcycle headed south in the northbound lane.
According to Warren, the motorcycle did not have any lights on and crashed head-on into the car.
The driver of the car, 18-year-old Payton Shaw of Winona, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler “with incapacitating injuries,” Warren said.