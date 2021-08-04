Longview Municipal Court has canceled jury trials scheduled for Monday through Wednesday next week due to rising COVID-19 cases in Gregg County, officials said today.
“If you were called as a juror for one of these dates your appearance is no longer required,” the city said in a statement.
Those called for this round could be called to again serve in the future.
Court Administrator Sally Forbus said the trials were canceled by the judge due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Gregg County. The trials will remain on hold until conditions are more favorable, she said.
“We’ll watch it on a continuous basis,” Forbus said.
Class C Misdemeanors, such as public intoxication and assaults, are tried in the court as well as some civil cases and city ordinance violations.
Jury trials have been on hold in the court since the pandemic began, but bench trials have continued.
“We haven't had any jury trials since the end of 2019,” Forbus said. “We were about to have a set of jury trials when COVID began.”