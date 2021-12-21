The Longview Municipal Court will offer amnesty to defendants with outstanding warrants through the first four months of 2022.
Anyone with an outstanding city warrant is encouraged to contact the court to either pay in full or a minimum 50% of the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed by April 30. In exchange, all warrant fees will be removed.
As an incentive, the city is offering 20% off the fine amount to anyone who pays in full, according to the city.
“The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs,” according to the city. “The court also assists those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full, and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.”
Anyone who comes in to take care of an outstanding warrant will be given “safe harbor,” the city said.
The program began as a one-month program in Jan. 2017 and has grown to a four-month program. In 2021, 555 warrants were cleared, according to the city.
Anyone interested in taking part in the program can visit the court in person at 302 W. Cotton St., call (903) 237-1186 or email court@LongviewTexas.gov.