Chief Mike Bishop will retire at the end of next month after 32 years with the Longview Police Department, the city announced today.
Bishop, who has been chief for six years, began with the department in July 1989 as a patrol officer, according to the city. In three decades with the department, he has also worked as a police area representative, detective and crisis intervention negotiator. He also had roles within special operations, support services and administration. He was promoted to chief in August 2015.
“Chief Bishop was promoted to Police Chief just a few months after I had been elected to my first term as Mayor," Longview Mayor Andy Mack said in a statement. "Public Safety was a top priority for me then, just as it is today, and I can’t thank Chief Bishop enough for the work that he and his officers have done to keep our community safe.”
During his time as chief, the department has implemented body-worn cameras for officers, created the Police Outreach Service Team to work with homeless people and established the Civilian Teen Police and Business Police academies among other accomplishments cited by the city.
“I greatly appreciate Chief Bishop’s service to the Longview Police Department and the City of Longview as a whole,” said City Manager Keith Bonds, who announced this past month that he will retire at the end of January. “As a former Police Area Representative himself, Mike has always been a strong proponent of community policing, encouraging relationships between officers and community while also setting high standards of excellence and professionalism. I know Longview is a better place because of his efforts.”
Bishop, who has taught classes as an adjunct professor, will begin working at Tyler Junior College as a professor and coordinator of the Public Administration Program after he retires.
Director-level positions for the city of Longview are recommended by the city manager but require approval by city council. A timeline has not yet been set for filling the police chief position, according to the city.