Longview police closed part of South Green Street on Friday to investigate gunshots in the area.
Police said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Green Street in reference to shots fired.
Longview police said in a statement that there were no known victims, but there was some property damage to a vehicle and a business in the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .