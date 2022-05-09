Initial data from a recently launched Longview Police Department customer service program shows good marks for professionalism and safety, according to Chief Anthony Boone.
During this past week’s Longview City Council Meeting, Boone presented data from the program that uses SPIDR Tech software and includes service notifications and follow-up surveys. The department announced the survey’s launch in February.
"While we have always monitored officer performance, now having the ability to solicit feedback from our clients has been a great tool and another way to partner with our community," Longview police chief Anthony Boone said. "It has given us the opportunity to pass praise to the officers, and address minor issues as they have been identified."
Boone said during Thursday’s meeting that the department had 10,205 calls for service in March.
Survey results showed that 78% of the people that had police interaction were residents of the city and 75% interacted with a police officer.
Survey results show people who responded rated Longview officers’ professionalism 4.75 out of 5 and dispatchers’ professionalism 4.71 out of 5, according to Boone.
Boone said he is proud of the ratings.
The feeling of safety within the city earned a slightly lower score — 3.91 out of 5.
"Still a very good number, but I want to work to increase that as we go," Boone said.
On specified types of calls, callers will receive a response message. If there is a delay, the caller will receive a follow-up message.
According to information released by the city, calls about domestic disturbances, injury to a child, sexual assault and similar issues will not trigger a text from the program.
After the call is completed, callers will receive a text message that links to a customer survey.
"If we're doing a great job, and that's what I want to hear, that's going to be great, and we want to know that," Boone said after the program was announced. "But if there's an area we need to improve on, we want to know that too."