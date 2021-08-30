Longview police have identified a body found in the city as that of a missing 68-year-old woman.
Police said the remains were identified Monday as Judy Akridge of Marshall who was reported missing July 28. Police said “no foul play is suspected” and that Akridge’s relatives have been notified.
Officials issued a silver alert for Akridge on July 29, a day after she went missing. Police said at the time that she had been last seen near the 3000 block of West Marshall Avenue.
On Aug. 20, Longview police were notified of a body in the area of 2600 West Marshall Avenue and received help from Forensic Medical Management out of Tyler with the investigation.