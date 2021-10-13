Police are investigating after one person was injured midday Tuesday in a shooting near Stamper Park in Longview.
Officers responded at about 1:06 p.m. to a report of a shooting near Park and Mitchell streets, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers learned there had been a shooting in the 300 block of Park Street and that one victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital to be treated for injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.
The incident is the third shooting within three days reported by Longview police after four people were injured in two unrelated shooting incidents early Sunday in the city.
Officers responded at about 2:59 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at Inferno Entertainment in the 900 block of South Eastman Road, according to police.
Upon arrival, police were told there had been a shooting in the club’s parking lot “with multiple shots fired,” police said.
During an investigation, officers were called to a local hospital where three victims had been taken by private vehicle. Two of the victims had gunshot wounds; the third had been assaulted, police said. All of the victims’ injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Scenic Drive, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found “an adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said an investigation showed the victim was shot in the 200 block of East Sycamore Lane.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.