A Longview police officer was treated at a local hospital and released after an on-duty crash Tuesday evening.
At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, the officer was traveling southbound on Fourth Street with lights and sirens activated on his vehicle while responding to a call for service.
“The officer approached the intersection of Fourth (Street) and Hollybrook (Drive) with due regard for public safety facing a steady red light,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said. “When the officer saw there were no vehicles in the intersection, the officer proceeded into the intersection.”
Another vehicle headed eastbound on Hollybrook Drive failed to yield the right of way to the emergency vehicle, according to Thornton, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
No arrests were made. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released, Thornton said.
The incident is under investigation.