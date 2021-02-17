The Longview Police Department is encouraging residents to stay off the roads as sleet falls in the region during a continued winter storm warning.
“If you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads today, we strongly encourage you to stay off them,” Longview police said at about 6:45 a.m. in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “The roadway(s) have already (begun) to ice up again. Ice on top of ice, makes for a very slippery roadway.”
The region remains under a winter storm warning with ice and snow expected in the Longview area through Thursday afternoon.
“A significant winter storm producing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to threaten the region today and not totally ending until during the day Thursday,” The National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather statement. “Wintry precipitation is expected to be primarily snow along and north of Interstate 30, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain around the Interstate 20 corridor, and primarily freezing rain over Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana.”
According to the National Weather Service, the Longview area could see less than an inch of snow through Thursday afternoon and about a quarter inch of ice.
The Texas Department of Transportation issued a warning Tuesday cautioning about the closure of Texas 315 in Rusk County and U.S. 259 in Mount Enterprise, but the statement also warned motorists to stay off the roads.
“Roads are frozen and travel is discouraged,” the statement said. “We are doing all we can with all available resources to keep them open for emergency vehicles.”