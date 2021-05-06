Police are asking the public’s help to find a vehicle after a weekend hit-and-run injured a pedestrian in Longview.
Officers responded at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Estes Parkway to a reported hit-and-run with injuries. Upon arrival, officers determined a vehicle struck a person who was in the middle of the road.
The pedestrian was later taken to a local hospital for injuries described as not life threatening, police said.
Officers are looking for a 2006 beige Honda Civic with passenger-side damage to the front bumper and mirror. Police encourage anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to write down its license plate number and to call Longview police at (903) 237-1188 or to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.