A Gladewater woman was arrested after midnight Saturday after police say she was racing on Loop 281 in Longview with her unrestrained 3-year-old child in the backseat.
Demitrice Elice Thompson, 25, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $50,000 on charges of abandoning or endangering a child — criminal negligence and racing on the highway.
At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a Longview police officer was in the area of West Loop 281 and Gilmer Road and saw “two vehicles driving side by side at a high rate of speed actively competing to outdistance each other,” the department said in a Facebook post.
The officer was able to pull over Thompson’s vehicle, the post said. The officer found Thompson’s 3-year-old child in the backseat without a seatbelt or a child safety seat.
Thompson was arrested and booked into jail at about 1:25 a.m. No court date is set.
According to police, officers made two other racing arrests in March 2021.
“This type of behavior not only places the drivers of these vehicles but also the motoring public and the community at risk of injury or even death,” police said in the post. “In 2017 two people died as a result of street racing in Longview, TX. This is serious and the police ask that you report this when witnessed.”