A 78-year-old Longview woman was recently arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man more than two years ago on Estes Parkway.
Linda Cromer Wonzer was booked Saturday into Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of accident involving death. She was released Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Wonzer is accused of striking John Arthur Acles Jr., 54, with a vehicle on June 3, 2020, and then leaving the scene. According to reports from police at the time, Acles was taken to a local hospital after he was hit, and he later died from his injuries.
According to the indictment, Wonzer did "then and there intentionally and knowingly drive a vehicle that became involved in an accident that resulted in death to John Acles ... and the Defendant (Wonzer) did thereafter, knowing the accident had
occurred, intentionally and knowingly fail to determine whether a person was involved in the accident and determine whether the person required aid, and the accident resulted in the death of the complainant (Acles)."
Police responded at about 2:48 p.m. to the crash in June 2020 in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway where they found Acles lying in the road.
After the crash, police said they were looking for a dark blue, almost black Ford pickup but that they had no suspects.
According to a notice published June 11, 2020, in the Longview News-Journal, Acles was born in Monroe, Louisiana.
A document in Wonzer's case shows she has been ordered to "not drive of operator a motor vehicle" as a condition of her release on bond.
Wonzer is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 19, online jail records show.