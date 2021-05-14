A Longview woman has been arrested after a man was fatally shot Thursday during what police describe as an argument that turned physical.
Officers responded at 7:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Pliler Precise Road in Longview, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found Chris Baker, 41, of Longview had been shot. Baker was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, police said. Police learned Friday morning that Baker had died.
At the scene, detectives spoke with Jeanne-Marie Minter, 36. She and Baker were involved in a "verbal argument that turned physical," police said.
Minter told police she got away from Baker and went to another room where she got a firearm. She said she returned to the room with Baker where they continued to argue, and she shot him, according to police.
Minter was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, but additional charges are pending, police said. Her bond was set at $50,000.
Police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident between these two parties.”
The death could be the third homicide of the year in Longview.
In February, a Longview man was found dead after a reported shooting in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road in the parking lot of HomeTown Inn & Suites, police said.
Police also said previously that it was unclear if the victim, identified as 27-year-old Rashad McCray, was targeted in the shooting.
And officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in Longview to a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the man, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .