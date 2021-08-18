A Longview woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Rusk County that also injured a man from Mount Enterprise.
Conshneka Williams, 36, was flown to UT Health East Texas in Tyler following the crash, where she later died from her injuries, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the crash on FM 225 about 4 miles south of Henderson, Dark said. A preliminary report shows a car headed south on FM 225, driven by Shaun Cooper, crossed the center line and a struck a vehicle headed north that was driven by Williams.
Cooper, according to Dark, was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in critical condition.