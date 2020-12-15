A Louisiana man wanted on a murder warrant was arrested Monday after a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Gregg County.
A trooper at about 2 p.m. Monday made the traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said the trooper did a roadside investigation and found that passenger Deadriene Glass, 24, of Oak Grove, Louisiana, had an outstanding warrant out of Midland County and a murder warrant out of Morehouse Parish in Louisiana.
Dark said as the trooper approached Glass to arrest him, the suspect pulled away and began running. Glass was arrested after “a short foot pursuit,” she said.
The trooper found a loaded pistol in the vehicle.
Glass was booked into the Gregg County Jail on the warrants and charges of evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $52,500 on the two local charges.