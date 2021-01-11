Longview police this morning identified several intersections in the city at which traffic lights are not working or are flashing red.
As of 7:45 a.m., traffic lights were out at
- Spur 63 and South Street
- West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway
Officers are directing traffic at these intersections.
Traffic lights are out and temporary stop signs have been placed at:
- Pegues Place and Fourth Street
- Traffic lights are flashing red at:
- McCann road and West Hawkins Parkway
- Tyler Street and North High Street
- East Marshall Avenue and Alpine Road
- Bill Owens Parkway and Fairmont Street
- Bill Owens Parkway and H.G. Mosley Parkway
- Birdsong Street and South High Street
Motorists should treat the intersections as a four-way stop.
A tree is blocking the road at:
- 1700 block of Garner Lane