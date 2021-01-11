LPD
Longview Police Department

Longview police this morning identified several intersections in the city at which traffic lights are not working or are flashing red.

As of 7:45 a.m., traffic lights were out at

  • Spur 63 and South Street
  • West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway

Officers are directing traffic at these intersections.

Traffic lights are out and temporary stop signs have been placed at:

  • Pegues Place and Fourth Street
  • Traffic lights are flashing red at:
  • McCann road and West Hawkins Parkway
  • Tyler Street and North High Street
  • East Marshall Avenue and Alpine Road
  • Bill Owens Parkway and Fairmont Street
  • Bill Owens Parkway and H.G. Mosley Parkway
  • Birdsong Street and South High Street

Motorists should treat the intersections as a four-way stop.

A tree is blocking the road at:

  • 1700 block of Garner Lane

