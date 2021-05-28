A Longview man accused of murder and possession of child pornography was found guilty Thursday of failing to register as a sex offender with a sentencing hearing set to resume Friday morning.
Johnny Len Kellogg, 49, stood trial this week for a failure to comply with sex-offender registration requirements and was found guilty. This is the third time he has failed to register, Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Brendan Guy said during closing sentencing arguments.
The jury had not delivered a sentence as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
The case was tried in the 124th District Court with Judge Alfonso Charles presiding. Kellogg was defended by Longview attorney Alex Tyra.
Police previously stated that Kellogg is from Louisiana, jail records list his address as a motel at 1300 East Marshall Avenue in Longview.
Kellogg was convicted of sexual battery/indecency with a child by contact in 2005, according to information given in court.
“This defendant was in his 30s when he committed that sexual battery,” Guy said, adding that the victim was 6 years old. “An adult man cannot be allowed to sexually touch children. That just cannot happen.”
Since then, he failed to resister as a sex offender twice in Louisiana, including once in 2010, according to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.
“Registration laws are how we monitor these offenders when they are out of prison,” Guy said. “It’s how we know that they’re not working around children. This defendant is not complying with those laws. He won’t tell us where he is voluntarily.”
The county said he was also convicted in Louisiana of attempted armed robbery in 1989.
Kellogg has gone by several names over the years, including “George Purland” when he was initially arrested in June 2018 in Gregg County.
Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Elissa Hugman presented evidence that an email account linked to a phone believed to have belonged to Kellogg was listed under another name.
During sentencing, jurors saw seven images and a video found on what is believed to be Kellogg’s phone. The images and video depicted child sexual abuse, including an image involving a toddler.
“I know that the evidence that was presented today was a difficult scene,” Tyra said. “I doubt anybody here enjoyed that one bit and was probably upset by that, as was I. Nobody likes that. Nobody should watch it. But I’m going to ask you to step back from any initial emotions that you had when you saw that evidence and look at objectively what was presented as to whether or not those were proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and whether or not you should consider them in sentencing this case.”
Kellogg claimed that these accusations were false. Tyra reminded the jury that the child pornography and murder charges were not on trial.
The offense of failing to register as a sex offender alone carries a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Should the jury find that the prior convictions of failing to register as a sex offender and attempted armed robbery are true, then the penalty is enhanced.
If only one is deemed true by the jury, then the penalty is enhanced to a possible sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If both are found to be true, the possible sentence faced is between 25 and 99 years in prison.
Court records showed Kellogg is also accused of murder and possession of child pornography. The charges were discussed during trial, but it was not yet clear when or if the charges will go to trial.
Kellogg was charged with killing Johnny Quentin Miller, 44, of Longview in May 2018 before setting fire to a duplex. Kellogg’s wife told police in initial reports that Miller had made advances toward her and then tried to rape her after inviting the couple to his home for dinner.
She told investigators that she and Kellogg got Miller off of her and Kellogg took him to the back room of Miller’s duplex in the 1700 block of Loring Lane.
Kellogg is then accused of setting fire to the duplex.
An autopsy showed Miller’s cause of death as strangulation, and investigators believe Kellogg took items from the duplex and set it on fire before leaving in Miller’s van.
Tyra said there is no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Kellogg stole the vehicle or the items. Kellogg is accused of attempting to pawn and sell items taken from the house, including a TV and laptop.
“(Miller) didn’t report his car stolen because he was burning in his closet,” Hugman said. “It wasn’t a house fire, it was an incendiary fire. It was purposeful.”
Hugman argued that Kellogg believes himself to be above the law.
“This man, this unregistered sex offender, this pedophile, he hasn’t earned another chance,” Hugman said. “He hasn’t earned another chance to be in our community. He hasn’t earned the chance to be in the free world. He doesn’t deserve to be in the space that you share with your friends and family. With your children. You’re not taking anything away from him. He’s been working up to this for a very long time.”