One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Thursday morning in Upshur County.
Deputies responded about 7:40 a.m. to a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Private Road 3051 in the Rhonesboro area west of Gilmer, according to a written statement by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
Webb said witnesses at the scene told deputies a person had been shot and was being taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Quitman. Witnesses also said the gunman had left.
Webb said deputies found the suspect at a home in the 300 block of Private Road 4351. The suspect, Matthew Harris, 36, was taken into custody.
The victim, identified as Michial Clint Moses, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Harris was booked into the Upshur County Jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $500,000.