A man suspected in a Longview aggravated assault was taken into custody Tuesday night after a standoff with SWAT officers and police.
Dequallian Thomas, 22, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence, according to police.
Officers responded just after 6 p.m. to a “cutting just occurred” in the 200 block of East Edgefield Avenue, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers found a man with wounds to his head.
Police described the man’s injuries as not life threatening. He was taken to by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers at the scene found a suspect, who they say was armed with a knife. Police said the suspect, identified as Thomas, ran back into a home.
Longview SWAT officers and negotiators tried to contact the suspect without success. Police said SWAT officers “introduced gas into the resident,” and the suspect then surrendered and was arrested.
Bond for Thomas had not been set Wednesday morning.