Upshur County officials have arrested a man in a weekend homicide near Diana.
Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Jeffrey David Swanner, 31, of Diana in the death of 60-year-old Kenneth Wadel Burcalow, according to a statement from Upshur County Sheriff’s Larry Webb’s office.
Swanner was jailed on a murder charge, the statement said. His bond was set at $250,000.
Deputies responded at about 11:38 p.m. Saturday to a call from people who said they found someone dead in the 1600 block of Swan Road west of Diana, according to the statement. Upon arrival, deputies found the person, who appeared to be the victim of assault, inside his residence.
According to the statement, Swanner and Burcalow knew each other, but the “motive for the incident is still under investigation.”