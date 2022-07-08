A man being sought Friday by several law enforcement agencies was found dead after he shot himself in the head, officials said.
Kilgore officers at about 11:15 a.m. tried to stop an SUV in the 1800 block of U.S. 259 North on traffic violations, according to a statement released by Kilgore police. The vehicle did not stop and kept driving north of U.S. 259 until it stopped in the 3500 block and the driver got out and took off. Police said the driver had a gun as he fled.
“A short time after the suspect was seen brandishing a handgun, officers on the scene reported at least one shot being fired by the suspect at an unknown target,” according to the statement.
Officers from departments in Kilgore, Longview and Henderson along with Gregg County deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers “worked to establish a perimeter and contained the suspect at an apartment building” in the 3500 block of U.S. 259, police said.
North East Texas Regional SWAT officers with assistance from Longview SWAT found the suspect within the apartment complex, police said.
“The suspect was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head,” Kilgore police said.
The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The Texas Rangers and Kilgore police are investigating.