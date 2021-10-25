A Brownsboro man is in the Rusk County Jail on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting Friday in Henderson.
Carlos Dewayne Henderson, 44, was booked Saturday into jail, according to online records. He is being held in the shooting death of 47-year-old Archie Eugene Lacy Jr., of Henderson, police said. Henderson’s bond was set at $1 million.
Henderson police responded at about 7:45 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of North Oak Street, according to Capt. James Dukes. Upon arrival, officers found someone dead outside a home.
An initial investigation showed the victim was involved in a shooting incident a week prior in the same area, according to Dukes.