The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. Wednesday to a welfare call in the 100 block of Jerry Boatner Parkway, according to Mount Pleasant police. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a man they were told was intoxicated, who had a handgun and was making threats.

Police tried to talk to the man who fired a handgun from inside a vehicle, police said. Officers then fired back, and the man died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The officers were placed on procedural paid administrative leave during the investigation.

