An Upshur County jury on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old man to eight life sentences for indecency with a child involving a victim who was 10 years old when the abuse began.
Thomas Alan Auld was found guilty of eight counts of indecency with a child committed against a girl who was a family member, according to information released by Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd’s office.
The trial began Wednesday ad ended Friday with the Jury issuing the maximum sentence. Each life sentence also carries a $10,000 fine.
Byrd said 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler stacked the first two sentences, meaning Auld will not be eligible for parole until he is 97.
From March through August 2019, Auld would drive the child home and play “Truth or Dare” games that led to “Dare or Die,” according to information from Byrd.
“He would take the child’s hand and place it on his exposed private area and then would do the same to her,” Byrd. “Evidence showed that there was a time period that the defendant lived with the victim and her family and while babysitting, he touched the child and used a candy item called Fun Dip to try to make the child touch him.”
The victim testified at the trial. According to Byrd, she told a friend at the time about the abuse. The friend told her mom, and the mom told the victim’s mother.
“Since telling of her abuse, the child, like so many others, has attempted to take her own life two times,” Byrd said. “She is and will remain under counselors’ and doctors’ care for a long period of time.”
During the trial, testimony showed another relative was “forcibly touched in her private area” by Auld. The girl was 15 at the time. A 17-year-old girl testified that she was 11 when she was isolated by Auld to play “Truth or Dare,” which led to “inappropriate truths being revealed by the defendant with a threat of not to tell.”
Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony, but the punishment was enhanced due to Auld’s prior convictions. He served time in prison for burglary of a habitation and jail time for stealing food stamps.
“The strong punishment should send a message to others,” Byrd said in the statement. “We are thankful that our citizens came forward willing to serve their community and once again demonstrated by their verdict and sentence that this is not a county to abuse innocent children.”