A Tyler man was killed early Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on Texas 31 in Smith County.
Troopers responded at about 2 a.m. to the crash about a mile west of Tyler, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows Cameron Overshown, 46, was standing in the road escorting people across Texas 31 when he was struck by a vehicle headed west that was driven by Marylan Douglas, 54, of Larue.
The vehicle struck Overshown. He was taken to UT Health in Tyler where he later died from his injuries, Dark said. Douglas was treated at the scene and released.