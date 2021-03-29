A Pittsburg man was killed Sunday morning and a woman was injured in a one-vehicle wreck in Upshur County.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 10:55 a.m. to the crash on FM 593 about 10 miles northeast of Gilmer, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A man was driving his SUV east on FM 593 when it went off the road to the right ahead of a curve, according to a preliminary report. The vehicle overturned, and the unrestrained driver was ejected.
The driver, 53-year-old Elmer Leroy Blankenship, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Denise Murphy, 22, also of Pittsburg, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview in stable condition.