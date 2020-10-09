A Big Sandy man who had been reported missing was found dead Thursday after his vehicle crashed on Texas 300 northwest of Longview.
Troopers responded Thursday to a one-vehicle wreck on Texas 300 about four miles outside of Longview in Upshur County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a report shows a vehicle driven by Steven Earl Montgomery, 55, was headed southeast when it went off the road to the left and into the ditch where it struck a group of trees and overturned. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dark said Montgomery had been reported missing the previous day and was last seen by family leaving for work Wednesday morning.
A landowner found the wreck Thursday.