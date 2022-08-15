A Longview man who has twice unsuccessfully run for a City Council seat was arrested this weekend on a child pornography charge.
Bernd Niels “Dutch” Deblouw, 37, was booked Sunday into Gregg County Jail on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography. Bond on the charge has not been set Monday morning, according to online jail records.
Details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available Monday morning.
Deblouw earlier this year filed to run for the District 5 Longview City Council seat that was being vacated after Councilman David Wright chose not to seek a third term. Deblouw ran against Michelle Gamboa, who won the seat in the May election, and local attorney Jose Sanchez.
Information on the city of Longview website listed Deblouw’s occupation as business owner. The native of Holland owns and operates Longview I.T., an information technology business, Deblouw told the News-Journal in April. He is also a former Longview firefighter.
Deblouw previously ran for the District 5 seat in 2016 and lost to Wright.