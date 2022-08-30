Officials are searching for an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect who they say broke out of the Cass County Jail.
Charles Obin Spraberry broke out of Cass County Jail in Linden at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to County Judge Travis Ransom. Spraberry is considered armed and dangerous, Ransom said in a post on his Facebook page.
Ransom said local, regional and state resources and first responders are assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Spraberry, who was jailed on suspicion of killing two people. Ransom said he is “also a person of interest in multiple felonies.”
“I cannot comment as to capabilities of our law enforcement partners or the specifics of this ongoing incident other than to say the subject is still at large and every effort is being made to locate him and bring him to justice,” Ransom said.\
According to the Texarkana Gazette, Spraberry is suspected in the deaths of two people whose charred remains were found March 13 in Cass County. He was later arrested in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Spraberry was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information about Spraberry or who has seen him is asked to call 911.