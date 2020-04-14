UPDATE: Longview police say Marshall Avenue has been reopened between Fourth Street and Alpine Road due to a gas leak. However, Alpine Road remains closed from Marshall Avenue to Tryon Road.
ORIGINAL: A gas leak has closed parts of two major roads in Longview.
The Longview Fire Department reported the leak at 2:54 p.m. near Alpine Road and Marshall Avenue. East Marshall Avenue is shut down from Fourth Street to Alpine Road, and Alpine Road is shut down from Marshall Avenue to Tryon Road.
Motorists should avoid the area.