A 35-year-old Marshall man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei announced.
Fernie Moreno pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
According to information presented in court, Moreno was a member of a criminal organization responsible for selling “large quantities” of meth in Marshall, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Moreno and eight other people were indicted in February by a federal grand jury. Five of his co-defendants have been sentenced to terms of between 10 and 17 years as part of Operation Pine Curtain.
The case was investigated by the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marshall Police Department.