Marshall police are asking witnesses to come forward after a shooting on Monday left one person with possible life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk Street, police said. Upon arrival, officers saw a large group of people at the park.
Police were told one person had been shot. Officers called an emergency medical crew and found “one male victim” with a gunshot wound near the basketball courts, police said.
Officers administered aid until the Marshall Fire Department arrived and took the victim to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4540 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.