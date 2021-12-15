A Marshall woman was killed Monday night in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 near Longview.
Angienecka Harris, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the crash on I-20 about 2 miles east of Longview, Dark said. A preliminary report shows westbound traffic was stopped due to construction and that Harris ran into the back of a tractor-trailer driven by Shannon Donaldson, 48, of Opp, Alabama.
Opp was treated at the scene and released, according to Dark.