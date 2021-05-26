A Marshall woman was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County.
Haylee Rebekah Hefly, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the crash at U.S. 80 and FM 2199 just east of Scottsville.
A preliminary report shows Hefly was driving south on FM 2199 and crossing U.S. 80 when she drove in front of a pickup headed west on U.S. 80, according to Dark. The pickup struck Hefly’s vehicle.
The driver of the pickup, Stephanie Leigh Huffman, 31, of Waskom was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall in stable condition.