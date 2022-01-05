A Marshall woman was killed Tuesday night after driving the wrong way on U.S. 59 and colliding with a tractor-trailer, officials said.
Diann Simmons, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information released Wednesday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded just before 9 p.m. to the crash on U.S. 59 about 2 miles north of Marshall, according to the statement.
A preliminary report shows Simmons was driving headed south in the northbound lanes when she approached a tractor-trailer, driven by 26-year-old Lazaro Toledo Aviles of Spring. Spring tried to avoid Simmons’ vehicle and swerved to the left but hit the front-left part of her vehicle.