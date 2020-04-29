More than 7,000 East Texans remained without power Wednesday morning after overnight storms pummeled the area with hail, rain and thunder.
At 8 a.m., Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative was reporting 513 customers without power. AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 5,121 customers without power in Northeast Texas. Outages by county were:
- Bowie: 70
- Cass: 97
- Franklin: 82
- Gregg: 1,824
- Harrison: 1,054
- Morris: 392
- Panola: 114
- Rusk: 605
- Shelby: 102
- Smith: 115
- Upshur: 333
- Van Zandt: 15
- Wood: 32
On SWEPCO’s website, an estimated restoration time was unavailable as crews assessed conditions.
At 9 a.m., Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative reported 2,643 member outages. By county, those outages were:
- Bowie: 559
- Cass: 1,557
- Morris: 485
- Red River: 12
- Titus: 30