More than 7,000 East Texans remained without power Wednesday morning after overnight storms pummeled the area with hail, rain and thunder.

At 8 a.m., Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative was reporting 513 customers without power. AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 5,121 customers without power in Northeast Texas. Outages by county were:

  • Bowie: 70
  • Cass: 97
  • Franklin: 82
  • Gregg: 1,824
  • Harrison: 1,054
  • Morris: 392
  • Panola: 114
  • Rusk: 605
  • Shelby: 102
  • Smith: 115
  • Upshur: 333
  • Van Zandt: 15
  • Wood: 32

On SWEPCO’s website, an estimated restoration time was unavailable as crews assessed conditions.

At 9 a.m., Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative reported 2,643 member outages. By county, those outages were:

  • Bowie: 559
  • Cass: 1,557
  • Morris: 485
  • Red River: 12
  • Titus: 30