Some officials are cautioning area residents to stay off the roads after more than 7 inches of snow has fallen in East Texas.
Marty Mayeaux, senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said this morning that he did not yet have snowfall totals for Longview, but he said Tyler had seen 7.5 inches of snow, which could be a single-day record.
Sleet transitioned to snow at about 2:30 a.m., Mayeaux said, before a heavy, thick snowfall began in East Texas.
There was “a very heavy snowfall during a brief time,” Mayeaux said.
An upper winter storm is now pushing north and east out of the region. Meyeaux said the area should see snow tapering off.
Still, the snow is not likely to quickly melt with temperatures expected to remain below freezing for days.
Kilgore police this morning reported several cars and small SUVs were stuck or stalled out in the snow and asked would-be motorists to stay off the roads.
“We continue to ask everyone to stay off the roads,” Kilgore police said on its Facebook page. “If you must go to work, either take a capable vehicle or try to get a ride from someone who has one. Slow and safe on the roads.”
Several area agencies on Sunday night began asking residents to stay off the roads as sleet and freezing rain fell preceding the snow.
The Longview Police Department on Sunday evening posted on its Facebook page a list of more than two dozen areas in the city that had been reported to be icy. Longview police also asked residents to not be out on the roads.
City of Longview offices are closed today, the city’s sanitation scheduled has been shifted, the Longview Public Library is closed through at least today and Longview Transit is not running today. The changes were announced ahead of time in anticipation of wintry precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening also asked residents to stay off the roads.
In Smith County, Interstate 20 was closed on Sunday between U.S. 79 and FM 14 after several wrecks, some involving tractor-trailers, were reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“For the date, the record low is 5 degrees,” he said. “So, we’re five degrees away, but our forecast is calling for low temperatures tonight down to about 2, so we’ll probably break it.”
More snow is in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.
The high temperature in Longview is not forecast to get back up to freezing until Friday.