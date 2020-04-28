A storm early Tuesday, April 28, 2020, brought hail through Longview and other parts of East Texas.

More than 8,000 East Texans are without power this morning after a line of storms moved through the region.

At 9:30 a.m., Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative was reporting 8,706 customers without power in the region. Hardest-hit areas were Hallsville with 4,209 outages and Kilgore with 3,298.

AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. at 9:28 a.m. was reporting 1,834 outages in Texas. Outages by county were:

  • Bowie: 9
  • Franklin: Fewer than 5
  • Gregg: 800
  • Harrison: 7
  • Panola: Fewer than 5
  • Rusk: 658
  • Smith: 350
  • Upshur: Fewer than 5
  • Wood: Fewer than 5

The National Weather Service has issued an elevated risk for severe weather in the region today through 9 p.m. today.