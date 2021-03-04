A Kilgore man was killed Wednesday afternoon and a woman was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle south of Longview.
Troopers responded at 4:38 p.m. to the crash near FM 2087 and FM 2011 between Longview and Kilgore, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows a pickup was headed south on FM 2087 and was turning east onto FM 2011 when it failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle headed north on FM 2087, Dark said. The pickup driver’s visibility might have been impaired because of the sun, she said.
The pickup struck the motorcycle, which ejected its driver and passenger.
The driver of the motorcycle, Robert William Burns, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said. Jennifer Lea Burns, 42, a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in serious condition.
The driver of the pickup, 79-year-old Travis Nathan Mobbs, of Longview, was not shown to be injured.